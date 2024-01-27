Minister Dilu outlines priorities

The minister outlined his priorities at the hand-over-take-over ceremony of the Mining Ministry between him and his predecessor, Sir Ano Pala.

Dilu said other priorities were:

1. To explore more opportunities for downstream processing of the country’s mineral resources, such as the recent agreement between Kumul Mineral Holdings Limited (KMHL) and Ramu Nickel Mine.

2. Ensure review of the Mining Act 1992 is progressed.

3. Ensure that the consent compensation agreement for Porgera is successfully concluded so that production can commence.

4. Look into production-sharing regime

5. Look into the prospect of establishing a gold bullion bank that will address the country’s issues with foreign exchange.

6. Develop a mine closure policy.

7. Develop policies to support and improve the alluvial mining sector.

He said the mining sector was an important sector to the government as it contributes 70% of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country annually, brings in foreign exchange, creates job opportunities for citizens and brings benefits for project landowners.

Minister Dilu said all stakeholders of the mining sector needed to work together for everyone’s interest and benefit.