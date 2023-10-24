Minister Daki refutes claims

Minister Daki in an exclusive interview with this newsroom today denied all allegations labelled against him and his secretary.

Minister Daki and Secretary John Akipe have both been alleged of squandering K15m from the PNGDF funds.

Mr Daki clarified that the K15m is currently parked in a PNGDF Trust account for the Commercial Support Program.

“Some three to four million kina gets deposited to the CSP Trust Account annually for the past 10 years.”

In late 2019, Secretary for Defence, John Akipe froze expenditure on the account as it was allegedly abused by certain officers.

“From zero balance, the funds have now exceeded K16 million. This is an achievement in itself and the secretary must be commended, not smeared with such allegations.”

Minister Daki also clarified that a Defence Council decision to explore Paga Hill Development was communicated to officers at the CSP office.

“To this date, CSP Office has not reported back to Defence Council with its recommendations or options and solutions. So no decision has been made on Paga Hill,” Minister Bakri said.

He further explained that the Defence Council has protected and guided the Commercial Support Program from abuse thus far and will continue to do so.

“It will also strive to ensure that the funds are properly utilized so as to maximise returns to support the Force.”

Minister Daki said PNGDF is a noble institution and will continue to remain noble.

“As Minister, I will uphold its norms and traditions, and ensure that its integrity is intact and that it will be accountable to the government and people of Papua New Guinea.”

The Minister for Defence strongly warned those who have vested and ulterior motives to refrain from spreading lies and making unfounded allegations.

“These allegations are malicious and have the intention of causing mutiny within the PNG Defence Force. This is a treasonous act and the Defence Council will not hesitate for the strongest measures to be taken against those spreading the lies and unfounded allegations.”