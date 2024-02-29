Minister Daki impressed with Japanese investors

Minister Daki told the investors that even though PNG has been hitting the media for the wrong reasons recently, these issues did not deter the plans and intentions of the business delegation to come to PNG.

“We are honored and humbled to have you with us during our challenging times. Your visit signals a great message to the outside world that PNG’s problems are not unique to what’s happening around the world and it adds to our endeavour to rebuild investor confidence and demonstrate that PNG is still open for business.” Minister said.

He was pleased with the discussions held during the forum and as Minister responsible for Commerce and Industry he said he was confident that the B2B, B2G and G2G discussions would be beneficial for both the Japanese and PNG side.

“I will be working with my Ministry after this forum to ensure that there is continued dialogue to maintain trade and bilateral arrangements between PNG and Japan.

“I will also use this forum to propose to the Prime Minister James Marape for a business delegation to accompany him to Japan when he attends the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM) later this year. This is the commitment I intend to take up as the Minister responsible for Commerce and Industry in Papua New Guinea.”

The theme of the public-private economic mission was: Co-creation by the Japanese and PNG private sectors for a balanced promotion of various industries that contribute to sustainable economic development in PNG.

The sectors of interest from the Japanese side include Energy, Infrastructure, Tourism and Environment and Agriculture. For agriculture, discussions will be on cultivating distinctive agricultural products and building resilient supply chains to increase profitability and revitalize local communities.

In tourism, the focus will be on fostering a sustainable tourism industry in collaboration with the environmental industry, aiming to preserve and harmonize with the rich natural environment

and culture of PNG.