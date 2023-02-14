Minister attends Criminal Justice Forum in Japan

The two-day event from 13th to 14th February 2023, was co-sponsored by the Ministry of Justice of Japan and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The Forum provided an opportunity for PNG to partner with other countries and development partners to strengthen its mutual legal assistance capacity, as well as the treatment and rehabilitation of offenders.

The workshop included two days of intensive technical working group sessions to share experiences, challenges with the opportunity for PNG to participate in training programs or technical assistance in those areas.

Minister Niningi also shared the country’s experiences in dealing with Probation, Parole and Juvenile Justice Services.

“PNG acknowledged that non-custodial measures being strengthened and used in the criminal justice system can make a lot of difference in offender rehabilitation and reintegration into the communities, and it can also reduce the prison population, save costs and prevent recidivism.

“PNG will also support its volunteer program to supervise Probationers and Parolees as it has worked very well for other countries like in the region”, he added.

The Minister also had a bilateral meeting with Japan’s Minister of Justice, Ken Saito.

At the meeting, the leaders agreed that political commitment was crucial for the safety and security of both countries as well as the region.

The Ministers participation at the Forum gives PNGs assurance of doing its best to implement the Kyoto Declaration and the Tokyo Rules.