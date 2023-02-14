Minister assures of TESAS payments

Minister for Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology and Sports, Don Polye gave this assurance during a media conference over the weekend.

He urged critics and people who are not clear with the information on the funding for TESAS to know that the government has agreed to pay the shortfall needed, setting a new chapter, giving credit to the government.

He said the cabinet listened with understanding to the call made by the DHERST to not overlook the essential educational program, the TESAS.

“And what they’ve done is they provided the money promptly on time. We have received the money in terms of the warrants released and the cash came to the department in items of the warrant. But to release the money from finance department and Higher Education Department….to have these funds wired to all the universities and technical colleges in PNG and that was done last week Friday,” said Minister Polye.

He said last week Acting Secretary for DHERST, Dr. Francis Hualupmomi signed instruments on the funding and gave the documents to Finance Department.

“It is now in the hands of Secretary Ken Ngangan to release the funds into the accounts of the institutions.”