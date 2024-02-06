Minimum wage high on agenda

Minister for Labour & Employment Kessy Sawang says there have been a lot of calls from workers in the country to increase the Minimum Wage which is currently at K3.50 per hour which was set in 2014 when the last minimum wage review was undertaken.

“As you’ve heard our Prime Minister James Marape who had informed our country that the Minimum Wage Review will be one of the key things that we are going to do this year,” Minister Sawang said.

The NTCC is the body made up of the government including the representatives of the employers and the employees, is chaired by Minister Sawang as the Minister for Labour & Employment, four other State Ministers and heads of institutions from both the employers and employees.

“In November last year, I appointed the members of the Tripartite Council who are representatives of the employers and the employees, and it’s been gazetted and by law. We had to give six weeks’ notice in advance which I am happy to inform the country that as of last week Friday.

“We have given the notice to all partners, tripartite members, the Ministers including representatives from the employers and the employees which means that on the 15th of March, 2024 will be the NTCC meeting,” Minister Sawang said.

Currently, the working committee is working on the Terms of Reference (TOR).

“There must be a Terms of Reference for the review to happen. I am happy to inform the country that they have progressed well. By the 15th of March, I should inform the country of what the council decides on the TOR,” added Minister Sawang.

The Tripartite Council members are representatives of the Employers Federation of PNG, Manufacturers Council, Rural Industries Council, Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce & Industry and PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

For the employees, the Tripartite Council members appointed are from the PNG Trade Union Congress, Police Association, Banks and Financial Sectors Workers Union, PNG Nurses Association, PNG Teachers Association and Commercial Workers Association.

Minister Sawang looks forward to conducting the review.