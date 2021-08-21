Mine Ops Still Suspended

A failure in the mine’s deep sea tailings placement (DSTP) pipeline was also identified as part of routine and regular monitoring.

This failure was identified by a remotely operated vehicle at an approximate water depth of 54 metres. While the cause of the failure is not known, Simberi Operations immediately ceased placement of tailings through pipeline and notified the Conservation and Environmental Protection Authority (CEPA) to begin investigation.

The mine is adamant that throughout the course of this investigation, no environmental harm has been reported, nor has pluming of tailings been observed while routine sampling and monitoring activities are ongoing.

An investigation team of technical experts has been established to ascertain the cause of the failure and expedite options for repair and or replacement. Pending their advice, the mine can then inform a safe return to operations.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 Management protocols are in place and quick response to the pandemic on-site, implementing testing protocols, as well as with the community have seen the mine donate more than 1,000 test kits.

St Barbara, Simberi Operations have also been administering doses of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines and providing onsite community clinics. Two clinics are operating in tandem to provide important community health care, treating over 30 patients per day; the majority locally based.