Mindset Change Key to Ending Violence

The Highlands Regional Forum on Ending All Forms of Violence was in commemoration of the 20 Days of Human Rights Activism Campaign hosted by the Department for Community Development and Religion in partnership with Enga Provincial Government, UN Women, Australian High Commission, CIMC and National Fisheries Authority has provided the space for a collective discussion around GBV and Human Rights issues.

Deputy Secretary for Community Development division, Warren Marape spoke about workable systems and positive mindset change in ending all forms of violence.

"It takes only few committed young men and women to fight against violence and to drive positive change in our Christian-dominated communities where Violence is prevalent. We men have a role to protect our women, reshape our children so they grow up with changed mindset and create a system that will protect our daughters and mothers from violence.”

He said the department is very committed to work with NGOs in identifying possible systems from the top level down to the community level to ensure there is a systematic protection for women and girls.

Civil Registry Registrar General, Dickson Kiragi who was the moderator at the Forum encouraged respective provinces to take ownership and start addressing violence.

Enga Deputy Governor, Jerry Paul Philip thanked the department and committed to take lead in raising awareness and drive positive change in addressing GBV and Human Rights issues in his province.