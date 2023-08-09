Milne Bay signs MOU to align road transport functions

Today (Wednesday 9th August), Milne Bay become the ninth province to seal the MOU with RTA.

The signing of the MoU builds partnership between the Milne Bay Provincial Government and the RTA to drive proper transport services in the province under regulated functions as per the MOU.

This now gives more power to the province to run its own affairs in regards to addressing land transport services and issues. As outlined in the MoU, the Road Traffic Authority will delegate some functions to the provinces to empower them to perform.

RTA chief executive officer, Nelson Terema says by delegating the authority back to the provincial administrations, respective provinces will be able to provide basic road and traffic services as well as generating income.

Terema said, “In order to perform this functions at the same time improve their revenue generation that is secondary, but first priority is improve land transport services in the province so that it improves service delivery.”

Though it has taken time for Milne Bay provincial administration to come on board to sign the MOU, they are happy to be have finally signed the document, giving themselves more responsibility to run their own transport affairs, instead of running to RTA.

Milne Bay Transport Authority, Land Transport Acting Manager - Monty Wagapani says the signing is a milestone, as a requirement of the Government they must meet. He said though it was long overdue they are pleased to now work closely with RTA to implement the Road Traffic Act.

“The province and authority is looking forward to implement the Road Traffic Act and regulations, the driver licensing, also motor vehicle registrations, passenger licenses and others. Now that this is delegated to the province we will take ownership of all these,” Mr Wagapani said.

“Overall we need to see people comply with the rules and regulations of the country, apart from collecting revenue.”

Milne Bay Governor, Gordon Wesley in a brief speech said he was pleased to have finally signed the MOU, as an important aspect to guide the regulation and provision of transport services in the province.

Meanwhile, Terema added that RTA will continue to support in terms of training, logistics and resources and the MOU sets out ways to improve.