Millions still unreached

“Access to financial products and services must not only be broad, but also meaningful in a sense that it opens up opportunities for the Papua New Guineans to move up in life,” said BPNG’s Acting Assistant Governor, FSSG, George Awap, at the launching of the third National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS3) 2023-2027.

Awap said that while deposit account ownership grew over the last 10 years from the launch of the first NFIS in 2014, to a level of 3.7 million, an estimated 5 million remain unreached by the formal financial system.

He highlighted that the first two strategies launched in 2014 and 2016 have enhanced the breadth and depth of their knowledge outreach to the unbanked and underserved through several initiatives.

“These initiatives have been instrumental in broadening access to essential financial products and services, in turn, have uplifted lives by providing the means to protect and grow the livelihoods, improve the well-being, and ultimately, take greater control of the future,” said Awap.

Awap said, with these realities and other significant developments transforming the country’s financial landscape, their vision and strategy must evolve to reflect new exigencies, demands, and opportunities.

“The NSFI 2023-2027 signifies our greater collective commitment and aspiration for a more financially included and empowered citizenry. It takes a deliberate stance to address the significant disparities in financial inclusion levels across demographics and segments,” Awap stated.

He further emphasized that the effective implementation of the NFIS3 will rely on the unwavering dedication and commitment of all key stakeholders and partners.

“We must work to ensure all Papua New Guineans can thrive and prosper in an ever-evolving landscape and to send a clear message that no one will be left behind,” Awap encouraged.