A Million Dreams – Bosconians Graduate

About 382 students walked into the Kurungu hall to participate in the 26th graduation for Grade 12 and the Industrial Training Course on Wednesday 15th November.

It was also the 22nd Graduation ceremony for the Employment Oriented Skills Development Training.

Distinguished members and guests present for the occasion were: Fr. Gregory Bicomong SDB, Provincial of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands; Fr. Pedro Sachitula SDB Rector of Don Bosco Technical School; priests, sisters, parents, benefactors and invited guests. Remington Technology, Total Energies EP PNG, ODG, Abel Computing, TE PNG, Vision Mechanical and Electrical Limited and Hilton Hotel, presented scholarships and gave awards to the most outstanding students.

The Program began with the National Anthem and the National Pledge led by Bon Baim, head boy, while a prayer was said by Gabriel Alois, the school vice head boy. Leo Paraha and Miller Aua, our two Salesian educators, were the master and mistress of the ceremony.

In his opening remarks Fr. Pedro Sachitula SDB Rector of Don Bosco Technical School welcomed the people and thanked the guests and benefactors for their support.

Graduates were reminded as a Bosconian graduate to go out and influence people’s lives as a “yeast in the dough”.

Academic Awards were given to the students who as performed extremely well in the academic subjects, the technical awards, were given to students who as performed well in their trades and the special awards were given to students who excelled in their character and deportment.

Remington Technology company is a long time sponsor of the school giving the awards to the top performing student this year. This year the award went to Anthony Laka, a Year 12 student.

He thanked the Salesians, Salesian educators, parents, and benefactors for their continuous support.

Christopher Membung, Remington Technology Group Human Resource Manager thanked the school and the spirit of Don Bosco for challenging everyone, especially the graduates, to identify the purpose of their lives and impact the world positively.

Filled with joy and optimism, the graduates went out thanking the Lord for their lives and the received. They strive to put what they have learnt into practice.