Military regime for Unitech students

Sixty-seven students started on Monday, June 3rd, however, one had to be excused due to injuries.

The boot camp for students is a first-of-its-kind concept initiated by Unitech in alignment with its vision to grow world-class technocrats who will not only have the intellectual capability but also the right mindset and attitude.

“It was the Unitech guys who came to us,” clarified the acting senior instructor of the Joint Forces Academy, Captain Moses Afuti.

“It’s one of the core functions of the PNG Defence Force, which is nation-building. This is part of it; we are building leaders for tomorrow.

“Attitude is one thing that you are born into while discipline is something that you learn along the way. There’s a lot of attitude issues within the tertiary institutions so they come here, we instil in them discipline.”

The students were taught to trust each other and work in cohesion, to be creative and think outside the box when in a difficult situation, the skills or traits found in inspiring leaders and of course, physical fitness.

The regime is physically and mentally demanding, but the students are energetically tackling their challenges, as outlined by 1st year computer science student, Elisha Breria.

“This military camp is very good to develop one’s self-confidence,” he said. “We went through a lot of team-building exercises, we had lectures and also, it really ingrains in us discipline. Every morning, we have to be on time, be on time, be on time,” he repeated. “Everything is about time here.

“It has been challenging but it’s not so challenging that I want to quit, although we’ve lost some people due to injuries while some had health conditions. I really appreciate what it’s doing for me and I feel very different from when I first started.

“The skills we learnt here, like time management, leadership, team-building, effective communication, it will transfer into multiple areas of one’s life; when you’re searching for a job, when you’re going into a workplace.

“It’s very exciting. We get to do new things every day and I love it.”