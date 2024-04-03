Military call out to Porgera

Marape announced this through a media statement Wednesday evening.

“This is in response to incursions by illegal miners into the SML area,” he said.

In highlighting the gravity of the situation, he stated:

“This endangers both the lives of illegal miners as well as the mine workers. Last week has seen an extraordinary increase of illegal miners encroaching into the mine area and uncontrolled movement of people amidst many tribal disputes.”

Marape said the decision for a military-police call out stems from a cabinet meeting today.

“Cabinet could have called for a state of emergency but decided against this,” Prime Minister Marape added.

Marape also issued a stern warning to the illegal miners and individuals engaging in illegal activities.

“I want to advise illegal miners and those involved in illegal activities that the long arm of law will catch up with you.”

The Prime Minister also revealed plans for a sustainable solution to manage the local population. He said National Identification cards will soon be distributed to all traditional landowners and business proprietors in the Porgera Valley with special passes provided to other residents.

“This is to avoid an influx of unnecessary people into the Porgera Valley.”

With the recent reopening of the New Porgera Mine, Prime Minister Marape emphasized the critical role of the local community in ensuring the venture’s success.

“The New Porgera Mine is expected to give maximum benefits to landowners. Any illegal activities jeopardize the profitability of the mine. Every citizen of Porgera must take it upon themselves to ensure no illegal trespassing into the mine area,” he concluded.