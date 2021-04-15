Michael Somare Peace & Unity Park

Located next to the International Convention Centre and adjacent to the Independence Boulevard and National Parliament House, is the site of the proposed Michael Somare Peace and Unity Park.

The project is a partnership between the National Capital District and National Government.

Today the unveiling of the site was officiated by Prime Minister, James Marape, NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, and former Angoram MP and State Minister, Arthur Somare and Dulciana Somare-Brash.

Also present was Lands and Physical Planning Minister Hon. John Rosso, Moresby North-East MP, John Kaupa, City Manager Bernard Kipit and Commissioners of the National Capital District Commission.

Governor Parkop said the Peace and Unity Park pays homage to the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, who passed away on February 26th this year.

“The whole idea behind the park is to honour Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, but also to keep his memory alive and his vision and his values alive so that it becomes a radar and guidance for all of us,” said Parkop.

Whilst the design of the Park is yet to be finalised, Governor Parkop indicated some of the proposed features of the Park.

“It’s a memorial park so there will be some feature of the (Late) Grand Chief. Maybe there might be some feature about his work and speeches and so on, but there will be things like totem poles, trees, greenery, and water fountains, etc,” said the Governor.

Prime Minister Marape thanked the NCDC, National Museum and Art Gallery, and Lands Department for making available the land.

He said the initiative was a fitting tribute to the founding father of the nation.