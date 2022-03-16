Micah Passes On

Former Member for Kavieng and prominent Papua New Guinean leader, Ben Micah died this morning at the Pacific International Hospital at around 9am, as confirmed by son, Ben Micah Jr.

Micah aged 62, is from Mussau and Emirau Islands in the New Ireland Province and is survived by his wife and eight children.

Late Micah was first elected to the fifth National Parliament in 1992 General Elections for the Kavieng Open Seat. He held various senior ministerial portfolios including Minister for State Enterprises, Petroleum and Energy and at one stage was the Chief-of-staff to the then prime minister, Peter O’Neil.

Apart from politics and professional life, Micah was heavily involved in the code of Boxing and always wanted to see the sport excel. In 2019, he launched the Oceania Fights Promotion with the aim of looking after the welfare of boxers in the country.

His objective was to manage PNG boxes professionally to benefit from their fights regardless of results and he will be remembered for this.

Son, Ben Jr said his father was a dedicated public servant and spent most of his time in politics and in his professional life, he always wanted the best for this nation and his people of Kavieng.

“Despite his life in politics and work outside of home, he was a great dad.”