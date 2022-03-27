Micah, A Champion Reformist: O’Neill

"I have known the late former MP for over 3 decades.

"I know that Late Ben Micah has made a huge and important contribution to public life in our country both as a student leader and a political leader.

O’Neill said Micah will be remembered for the reforms he championed in the systems of government in Papua New Guinea that saw the establishment of the provincial governments.

He added that he was especially proud of the leadership Late Micah provided to his people of Kavieng and New Ireland.

"Through the years I have known Ben, he was always the life of any event and always took time to inspire those around him.

"To the family and friends of late Ben Micah, I offer sincere condolences from my family and join with my Parliamentary colleagues, past and present, in paying our respects to an outstanding leader."