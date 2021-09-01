MetSup Confirms Altercation At Telikom

Ikumu said the commotion was caused by former Managing Director (MD) of Kumul Telikom Holdings Limited, Jessie Wangua who forcefully entered the premises with a purported court order to take over the office and position of MD.

The Metropolitan Superintendent said his policemen attended to the incident to prevent any state properties from being damaged.

Amos Tepi was appointed by the Kumul Telikom Holdings Limited Board as Acting Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for retail business in July, after Wangua was suspended.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual today, at the Telikom head office.