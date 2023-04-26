Metoreia hospital construction launch gives pride

The facility is funded by the PNG-Australia Partnership and the hospital wings are named after the First Motu Koitabu Medical Professionals, Late Dr. Toua Ako and nurse Kori Mauri.

The launch included the unveiling of plaques.

Prime Minister James Marape was seen on sight as well as Governor for NCD Powes Parkop, and Australia Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy, were amongst other members of parliament as well as distinguished guests and leaders

2023 Hiri Hanenamo, Kinmjosh Damuri gave her welcoming remarks to the land of the Poreporena and Elevala people.

“The new health centre development will be of great benefit to the local community in terms of services it will provide to the people and with regards to the employment opportunities it will off to the people of Motu and Koitabu.

“I am confident that the new facility will improve the quality, service and infrastructure of patients and stuff both in the immediate future and in the years to come, I also believe that we are also witnessing the beginning of a new era. I wish to congratulate everyone who made this possible,” she stated.

Damuri gave special thanks to Chairman of Moita Koita and Deputy Governor, Dadi Toka for initiating the development.

“I am excited about the construction of the new Metoreia Health Centre and improved health services for our Motu Koita villages in the near future,” said Toka Jnr.

Partners were acknowledged including the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade, PNG Government, stakeholders and custodians of the land.

The piece of land assigned for the health centre was granted by the Urban Region United Church.