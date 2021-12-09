Metoreia Health Centre Brings Hope

He addressed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Metoreia Health Centre at Hanuabada on Tuesday, 7th December 2021.

The K25 million Level 3 Health Centre will meet the health needs of the Motu Koitabu people living in and around the National Capital District who had been disadvantaged due to limited health services in their area.

“We thank the key partnerships with United Church, NCD Provincial Health Authority and NCDC for the future delivery of this landmark health facility to the indigenous people of the city,” Dadi Toka Jr said.

He recalled the history of the health services in the area, which served the people through a small clinic at Konedobu, and later through neglect, they were deprived of primary and secondary health care. Toka Jr hopes for this clinic to revive these in the future.

“In two years’ time our mothers with their children will no longer have to walk from Elevala to Konedobu for routine children’s immunization. We will have a Cancer screening facility and TB Clinic closer to home. In two years’ time, our pregnant mothers at Tatana and Baruni can use this facility to deliver their babies under professional care,” he said.

Toka Jr said they had waited for too long to see the changes they hoped for becoming a reality.

“We’ve waited a long time for this, but, in two years’ time ladies and gentlemen, our Motu Koitabu people will have access to their first level 3 health facility that meets the needs now and into the future.”