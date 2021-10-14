Menyamya witnesses launch of major projects

The projects are Rural Housing Programme to supply roofing iron; Upgrading of Menyamya Health Centre to Menyamya Rural Hospital; Menyamya Station Water Supply; Staff housing for the hospital, and Police Housing.

The Prime Minister also announced assistance to various institutions in Menyamya, from the National Government.

K10,000 to all primary schools in the district;

K5000 to all elementary schools; and

Upgrading of Menyamya High School and Aseki High School to secondary schools, with a strong emphasis on Flexible Open Distance Education (FODE).

PM Marape also suggested the National Development Bank (NDB) set up an agency in Menyamya to look after the interests of its coffee farmers.

He urged the people of Menyamya to go back to their coffee gardens, value education and respect law-and-order.

“These are the three things that I want the people of Menyamya to do,” PM Marape said.

“Don’t be discouraged, don’t feel a sense of hopelessness. Have hope.

“Have faith in God and continue working hard on your land.

“We, at the national level, will continue working hard for the next 10 years.

“I have set a target of 10 years for PNG to become the richest, black Christian nation on earth.

“Over the last two years, we have already started achieving this, as evident by us getting a bigger share of resource projects,” said the Prime Minister.

Photo credit: Prime Minister’s Media Unit