Menyamya MP urges constituents to embrace development

It is a new cut road that is set to connect at least three districts; namely Menyamya, Bulolo and Huon Gulf when completed.

Member for Menyamya and Vice Minister for Treasury Solen Loifa, who initiated this milestone project with funding support from the Marape-Rosso Government, was pleased to have visited the project site to get the progress report firsthand.

It is a 75-kilometre road and the contractor has so far covered 10 kilometres in three months, with 65 kilometre remaining.

The satisfied local MP drove through the new road, then took a walk to villages that the road will cut through to raise awareness on allowing work to flow through.

Speaking to his people, Loifa said: “This road will bring money and increase economic activities in the district.

“The new Wafi-Golpu Mine will rely on this road, rely on our fresh produce. People from Highlands and Momase who would like to travel to Port Moresby by road will use this road. Instead of travelling to Lae and taking the longer route through Bulolo, they will take the shorter route through 40-Mile to Aseki and Gulf.

“Once completed, people of Tsewi will no longer take one day of walking to reach Menyamya Station to access basic services or travel to Lae. It will be less than one hour. The days of putting coffee and peanut bags on rafters to transport them to the station through the fast flowing Kotai River – that sometimes resulted in loss of innocent lives – will soon be gone.

“So you don’t put unnecessary compensation claims or try to stop contractor from progressing the work. Allow the work to continue.

“One must sacrifice his coffee trees so the road can pass through. In future, your sons and daughters will benefit from your sacrifice today when they use the road to access basic services and venture into businesses. This road is one of our economic lifelines in the long run for our district and country. We must embrace it.”