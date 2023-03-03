Mentrual health collaboration on Lihir

Anitua Ltd has organized this community initiative as part of its IWD activation, which commenced this week with various activities involving staff.

This collaboration will see Queenpads conduct menstrual health sessions in three primary schools and the only secondary and vocational school on Lihir Island, as well as with female staff of Anitua Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Reusable sanitary pads will be distributed during the awareness sessions, with the aim of reaching over 1,000 school girls.

Established in 2018, Queenpads facilitates menstrual health programs in Papua New Guinea, targeting girls and women. In partnership with the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, the non-governmental organization offers Papua New Guinean women alternative sanitary products in the form of reusable pads.

“Queenpads aims to educate girls and women on the importance of menstrual health and hygiene. Many of our women and girls still lack basic understanding of menstrual hygiene practices, and many still hold back on seeking medical help regarding their menstrual health. In addition, many females still don't have access to decent sanitary facilities and products,” said founder Anne Shirley Korave.

She added, “Queenpads aims to bridge this gap one step at a time, prioritize the education and menstrual needs of school girls, women in communities, and workplaces through such collaborations. We thank Anitua Ltd for recognizing the needs of Lihirian women, especially school girls, on their special day, and it is our pleasure to support the landowner company in its community efforts.”

Korave further added, "It is through such collaborations that we can collectively make an impact and reach many women and young girls silently toughening it out every month. We thank Anitua Ltd for this great community initiative, as it will go a long way to educate young girls about this topic."

This is the first time Anitua Ltd has collaborated with Queenpads, and it looks forward to strengthening this relationship in the future, in line with the company's vision to "Create sustainable opportunities for the future of Lihirians, guided by the vision of Lihir Destiny".