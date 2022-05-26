Mendi Welcomes O’Neill

He was welcomed into Mendi town yesterday by thousands at Momei Oval. Accompanying O’Neill were members of his Election team and the MP met with the people during a campaign rally.

O’Neill said Southern Highlands Province was blessed with an abundance of natural resources that can better the lives of the people. These resources need to be utilized to better the lives of the people and service delivery.

The province has around 450,000 young people under the age of 25 with 21,400 babies born each year.

The former Prime Minister said all these young people and their families deserve better.

He added that the Provincial Administration need strategic leadership and good governance.