Mendi Welcomes New Year Peacefully

Southern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector, Daniel Yangen confirmed that generally, Mendi was quiet and the New Year was welcomed peacefully.

He said just before the festive season, police carried operation with a survey done. One of the problems police identified was the continuous drinking spree and the public getting rowdy when consuming alcohol.

PPC Yangen said during the actual celebration on Christmas and in welcoming the New Year, police officers went around Mendi town area to ensure there was no trouble and sent home anyone caught drinking and causing nuisance in public.

“The way we approached the public had made our festive season operation a success. I am pleased with what the people did and not forgetting the hard working policemen for a successful operation,” he said.

PPC Yangen said there were some alcohol-related fights reported to police and attended to. He also called on leaders and everyone in the province to respect the law.