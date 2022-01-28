Mendi-Tari Road Launched

The Prime Minister did the groundbreaking ceremony witnessed by Government Ministers and Southern Highlands provincial leaders.

Construct Oceanic, a nationally owned company and Ipwenz Construction have been contracted to do the road sealing for a period of five years. Construct Oceanic is working from Mendi towards Margarima while Ipwenz Construction is working from Margarima to Ambua, outside of Tari.

Prime Minister Marape said the two provinces, when they were one under Southern Highlands had carried the economy of the country since 1990, through Hides gas, Kutubu and Gobe oil fields.

“I am very pleased to be here to launch something that is very close to my heart.”

The Prime Minister appealed to the people living along the road not to cause trouble or disturb road construction, as it is crucial for delivery of goods and services.