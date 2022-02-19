Mendi Hospital Goes Digital

Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority Chief Executive Officer, Dr Joseph Birisi when acknowledging the support from Mendi MP and Minister for Works, Michael Nali, said all medical equipment at the hospital are now digital.

“We are now tapping into digital operations where every equipment is digitally operated. All thanks to the vision of Minister Nali and Mendi DDA for continuing to support the hospital.

“Today, we are getting patients all the way from Western Highlands, Gulf and Enga,” he said.

Dr Birisi also acknowledged Minister Nali for putting more resources into the hospital.

“We can talk of bigger things like building skyscrapers and other infrastructures but the very important and basic need where people needed most is medical equipment and CT scan is included.

“Medicines, medical equipment, electricity and road networks are the necessities in life people needed. Apart from these things there is nothing more valuable than these basic services,” Dr Birisi said.

He also thanked the Mendi DDA for spending almost K6 million for medical equipment to support the Mendi Hospital.