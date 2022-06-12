Mendi Airport Redevelopment Nears Completion

The construction of the new terminal building and other associated works is continuing with physical progress at 54 percent.

The National Airports Corporation would like to thank the Government of Papua New Guinea, the Asian Development Bank, and other stakeholders for their continued support in implementing the Mendi Airport Upgrade project and other high-impact airport infrastructure projects.

NAC clarified that the Government and the Asian Development Bank funded the Mendi Airport Upgrade project.

The refurbishment of Mendi Airport is part of a series of ongoing high impact airport infrastructure projects initiated since 2009 through the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP) which is funded by the Asian Development Bank’s Multi- Tranche Financing Facility (MFF) with counterpart funding from the Government of PNG.

The contractor, Sinohydro Corporation Limited, is currently carrying out works which includes laying of underground services for electrical, hydraulics and plumbing works, construction and pouring of concrete to floor slabs and walkways, construction of reinforced concrete external and internal block walls, and site works for the carpark and driveway access.

Work on the aircraft pavement was complete in February 2022 and the contractor has rectified several compliance issues on the runway in compliance to PNG CASA, as well as International Civil Aviation Organisation standards before the runway can be commissioned for operation.

Other completed work on the ground include the installation of airport security fencing and the construction of a H65 standard house as well as an office facility for the airport safety officer.