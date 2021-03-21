Mendi Airport eyes October completetion

The Mendi Airport is currently undergoing a K40.2 million development under the Civil Aviation Development Program (CADIP) implemented by the NAC.

Recently a landowner and busissman and the Southern Highlands Provincial Government raised concerns over projects ono-completion.

Landowner and businessman, Alex Awesa, queried the delay in the completion of the Mendi Airport Redevelopment saying the delay is creating an economic vacuum.

Southern Highlands Governor, William Powi, concurred and said the Provincial Government has raised the matter with the NAC.

The NAC responded stating that the overall project is expected to be completed by October 2021.

Currently the NAC/CADIP staff and contractor, Sinohydro Corporation Limited, are working tirelessly to ensure that the project finishes according to the timeframe.

The Mendi Airport Redevelopment includes;

Strengthening of the existing runaway pavement to cater for Dash 8 – 400 (Q400) and ATR 0- 70 aircraft series or of similar type.

Construction of the New Terminal Building which is expected to commence in April 2021.

Other Associated works including the NAC Staff House, tractor shed, engineer site office, and power house.

The NAC also said despite proposal for an extension of the Mendi Airport Runway, preliminary aeronautical studies conducted by the NAC indicates that it is impossible to do so due to the proximity of the mountainous terrain surrounding the airport and urban infrastructural developments which are quite close to the aerodrome vicinity.

The NAC says its objective is to ensure that all the 21 national airports in PNG operate in a safe and secure aerodrome environment which are up to standard and comply to Civil Aviation Organization standards and Civil Aviation Rule Part 139.

The CADIP Program is funded by the Asian Development Bank and the PNG Government and implemented by the NAC.