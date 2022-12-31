Men jailed for possessing drugs

The men are Tazo Tinoa from Eastern Highlands Province, Raymond Peter from Aperera village, Kainantu, Eastern Highlands Province and Tony Walange from Suhumu village, East Sepik Province.

East New Britain Senior Provincial Magistrate, Samuel Lavutul sentenced the three men to serve their time at Kerevat Correctional Institute, after they pleaded guilty on Friday December 30.

The three were charged early this week after police confiscated 16 kilograms of marijuana drugs from them that was carefully hidden in a bag of sweet potatoes from Lae, aboard the MV Kula.

This was the result of the special police operations for the festive season in Rabaul District, which commenced on Thursday December 22 and will end on January 4, 2023.

The drug bust was carried out by two officers from the Rabaul Urban LLG with the assistance of two Mobile Squad officers from Tomaringa, after they received a tip off.