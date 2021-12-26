Men Held For Possessing Drugs, Weapons

They were travelling in a vehicle at the time when pulled over for inspection. The suspects were carrying offensive weapons, which included bush knives, a homemade gun with live ammunition and marijuana.
Police intercepted the vehicle that transported the armed men after responding to a fight that involved two ethnic factions in Bomana yesterday. Police units were alerted with specific instructions to make inspections on suspicious vehicles moving within close proximity of the clash zone.
It is believed that the suspects were possibly going to attack their rivals but failed as they ran into a police dragnet as per a police source. The suspects are detained and facing charges for possession of weapons and illicit drugs.