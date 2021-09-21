Men Face Robbery Charges

Justin Neve, 28 from Tari Southern Highlands Province, Mafu Daul 29 from Lufa, Eastern Highlands and Moses Eremend, 27 from Wabag Enga Province were accused of stealing K21,487 worth of property from Phone Tech Limited at 8 Mile in Port Moresby on September 8th.

Since their arrest on the same day of the robbery, they have been in custody at the Boroko Police cells.

It is alleged that at around 1pm on September 8th, the three co-accused drove a sedan into the Phone Tech Limited and parked outside.

They walked into the shop at 2:30pm and held up the security guard and staff at the entrance of the shop.

The accused stole all mobile phones with CCTV recorder and K690 in cash.

According to the Police Hand Up brief, prior to removing the items from the shop, they locked the staff with the shop Manager inside the toilet.

Magistrate, Paul Nii read their charges and issued a warrant of remand.

He has instructed that the three partners in crime be transferred to the Bomana Correctional Institution.

The matter returns to court on October 21st.