Men burnt in revenge attack

Currently admitted at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital, the 34-year-old said the issue started when a local man was beheaded.

“To appease his relatives, the community identified the suspect and chopped him up,” said Aking.

“He died whilst being brought to the hospital.

“However, the relatives of the first victim were not satisfied as they believed that more people were involved.

“They enlisted the help of outsiders and at 4am, they came into the village and surrounded us.”

Aking said the group fired off shots from their firearms, and villagers fled for their lives.

“They cut my leg, I fell down and they swung at my neck but slashed my right arm instead as I used it to shield myself.

“I stood up and ran, and they cut my back.”

Aking was saved when he fell and rolled into the bush while his two relatives were shoved into a house and burnt along with it.

During that time, 18 houses were burnt.

Aking knew he faced certain death if he remained hidden in the bushes, so he limped to a community leader’s house. There, some men came to his rescue and stemmed the flow of blood and dressed his wounds.

They called for assistance and the next day, Aking was airlifted to Lae.

“I’ve been in hospital for three weeks now.”

Situation is still tense in Quenzenzeng. On behalf of his people, who are still living in fear, Aking is calling for police presence.

“We only have police reservists but they are outnumbered and would be afraid to do anything.”

He is calling on local and provincial leaders to help resolve the situation, as most of his people have been displaced.