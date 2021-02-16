Member engagements begin

In addition to online presentations via Zoom, Nasfund’s Client Relations Team has commenced conducting shop-floor presentations, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Whilst the shop-floor presentations cover a range of topics, a specific emphasis has been placed on the need for contributing members to ensure that Membership Details are updated and correct.

Chief Officer Member Services, Anne Wilson, says member engagements will be a priority this year.

“After a somewhat restricted year in 2020, we are excited to once again begin our physical and online interactions with our members, all across the country.

Through the employer engagements, Nasfund will provide updates on how members to secure retirement savings for its membership, and how the Fund is adding value to their membership whilst they remain in active employment, through services such as the Membership Discount Program, MDP.

This provides the opportunity for Nasfund to provide an overview of how they are adding value to their membership, and to get feedback from members on areas where the Fund can improve on to provide better services.

Employers who contribute to Nasfund, and those who want to begin contributing to Nasfund, are encouraged to contact the Fund, to organize a presentation to their staff.

Contributing employers who would like to know more about what the Fund is doing, are requested to contact the Nasfund Client Relations Team on clientrelations@nasfund.com.pg to organize a presentation.