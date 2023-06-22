Melanesian Arts Festival Launch

This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place in Port Vila, Vanuatu, from July 19 to July 31, 2023. The festival aims to honor and celebrate the rich heritage and identity of the Melanesian people.

It serves as a biennial gathering that brings together artists, performers, and cultural practitioners from various regions, fostering the promotion and preservation of traditional arts and culture.

Moreover, the festival provides a platform for contemporary expressions of Melanesian identity. The grand launch of this exciting event occurred on the evening of June 15, 2023, at Vision City.

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Isi Henry Leonard, played a significant role in inaugurating the festival.