Meeting between PANGU factions deferred

The meeting, summoned by the PANGU Pati executive was to address the disagreements between the two factions of the party.

General Secretary for PANGU, Morris Tovebae told this newsroom that due to the leaders lobbying for the leadership, the meeting was deferred to a later date.

The proposed meeting was for the PANGU Pati Council to deliberate on Rainbo Paita, and Provincial Member for West New Britain Sasindran Muthuvel to present the grounds calling for Prime Minister James Marape to relinquish the leadership of PANGU Pati.

The proposed meeting was for Prime Minister, James Marape and Deputy Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso to present and show cause on retention of the party leadership given the lack of confidence demonstrated by the defection of its members, and other members of the Parliamentary Wing.