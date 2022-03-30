Medical Drugs Running Low

The lack of medical supplies was due to procurement discrepancies, which points out to the responsibilities of the National Procurement Commission.

The Committee led by Oro Governor, Gary Juffa as Chairman asked hard questions to the National Department of Health Technical team, led by Secretary Dr. Liko Osborne on previous recommendations made by the previous Public Accounts Committee, on non-delivery of medical supplies.

“GMP stands for Good Manufacturing Practice and that goes by World Health Organisation guidelines to each country that will have a manufacturing plant and the GMP has eight categories of that requirement that must meet the standard from the quality and even the manufacturing equipment to the manpower and the product before it becomes marketable. So all of the eight sub-sections of the GMP has to meet requirements under the GMP,” Dr. Liko explained.

Further to this explanation, East Sepik Governor asked the Secretary about the authorization of the requirements for procurement of medical supplies, according to law. Dr. Liko said the pharmaceutical supplier companies that bid did not have the ISO-9000-1. ISO-9000-1 .

“The law in our medicine cosmetic act it’s not compulsory, its’ not mandatory. It is the reason why we have the section 21 of the regulations that specifies that once we meet the requirement, the license be given. Dr. Liko added.

He said they were looking for a company that has a PNG IPA trade certificate that is compliant to GMP but there was none qualified. Thus the delay in selecting the supplier.

“Your primary role is to ensure that Papua New Guineans are getting the best available medicine that say an Australian would get or a New Zealander would get. That is your role. Your role is not to develop new businesses. That’s the role of the Dept of Commerce, a different department altogether.”

Governor Bird suggested that if there were no qualified companies with PNGIPA registration, and then why not engage foreign company that meets the requirement? Chairman Juffa on the other hand insisted that the NDOH should have continued with Post PNG as the procurer and supplier of the drugs and supplies.

“They didn’t do it to the satisfaction or to the high standard that POST PNG has set. It was exposed during the enquiry that there were serious issues of delivery of drugs in fact to this day there are still serious issues with delivery of drugs.

“In fact there was a company that was exposed for being paid to deliver drugs from Badili to Kaugere Health Centre. The health centre there, themselves informed us that they never received any of these drugs, from the Area Medical Stores through this company. They had to drive their and pick it themselves, but the company was paid,” Chairman Juffa stated.

He added that the recommendations form the enquiry was that Post PNG should be re-engaged to deliver drugs since they were doing a far better than all other companies were engaged by the Health Department.