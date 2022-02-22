Medical Appeal For Young Ugava

However, a good number of childhood cancers if recognized and treated early have good outcomes. In November 2021, 12-year-old Ugava was diagnosed with Osteogenic Secoma or bone cancer and by December, that year was admitted to the Port Moresby General Hospital’s children’s oncology ward under the care of Dr. Gwenda Anga and her team.

Young Ugava’s family hosted a Dine and Wine event on Saturday, 19th of February to raise funds for treatment in Brisbane, Australia while also raising awareness on childhood cancer in the country.

Ugava’s father, Tau Ugava with the support of friends, family and co-workers hosted a dinner with the theme ‘Dine and Wine for a cause’ for his Ugava’s fight against bone cancer.

Tau emotionally explained: “Two weeks ago, I wasn’t sure if we could even sell five tables, tonight (Saturday 19th February) I can’t contain my satisfaction that we have filled this room to almost full capacity. The purpose of this event is two-fold. Firstly, to raise funds for my son’s medical costs overseas, and secondly, it is an opportunity to raise awareness on childhood cancer in our local hospitals and highlight the main challenges faced by patients and their parents.”

Tau said his son has just completed his third cycle and is showing positive results however, he requires medical treatment in Brisbane, Australia.

“I hope we raise enough funds to take my son down to Brisbane for his surgery as this surgery alone will cost around K300, 000. With Ugava’s type of surgery there are about three types of surgery available and the doctors have recommended a procedure called Limb Salvage, which simply put is a removal of the bone and replaced with prosthetics,” added Tau.

PMGH Oncology Peadiatrician, Dr. Gwenda Anga, in her remarks said Ugava is blessed to have a dedicated and strong network of family and friends who have been with him and will be supporting him through his journey, which is not going to be easy.

She mentioned that with PMGH being the most equipped in terms of facilities, medical expertise, chemotherapy and supportive care within Papua New Guinea, they receive referrals from all over PNG.

Dr Anga said: “We have a small 12 bed ward, which is located at the back of Port Moresby General Hospital. We hope to increase to 15 beds in the near future. This ward is full most of the year, because we have referrals that come in from other provinces and these children do not have anywhere else to go, but to remain in the ward until they complete their treatment.

“In its current state, this ward only has beds for patients but we don’t have a play area for these children and we don’t have a kitchen where, while the children are on treatment their parents can prepare food for them.”

Dr. Anga says that PMGH, the Department of Health and various partners are working to improving service delivery, so that diagnosis and treatment can be offered to children that they may be closer to their families during these difficult times.