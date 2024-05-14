Media inquiry scheduled

Chief editors of respective newsrooms, including senior journalists like the President of the Media Council of PNG, Neville Choi, and Scott Waide, will be invited to take part in the public hearing. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st, to Thursday, May 23rd, at the State Function in the Parliament.

The committee will be guided by three terms of reference when conducting the inquiry. These are:

The impacts of misinformation, disinformation and sensationalised reporting;

The role of media organisations, regulatory agencies and the PNG Media Council in ensuring highest ethical and professional standards;

The effectiveness of policies and legislations in supporting and promoting established media freedom, integrity and welfare of journalists and journalism in Papua New Guinea; and

The standards of teaching programs and facilities at academic insitutions.

“We will base our inquiry on the Terms of Reference so if you look at the ToR, you can prepare in terms of information that you will supply to the inquiry,” said Narewec.

“We are not judicary and we will find faults with you,” clarified Narewec. “We are separate from the judiciary. This is to collect information so we can help our media industry.

“They will come and do oral presentation but we also accept written submissions. That will contribute to the outcome of this inquiry.”

Media professionals invited to take part in the inquiry are invited to make written submissions by Friday, May 17th.

Findings from that will be submitted as recommendations to Parliament.

Apart from mainstream media, social media influencers and content developers are also invited.

The Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Communications is established by standing order 25 of the National Parliament. The chairman is Narewec and his deputy is Bulolo MP, Sam Basil Jnr. Other members include West New Britain Governor, Sasindran Muthuvel, Sumkar MP, Alexander Orme, Alotau MP, Ricky Morris, Member for Kokopo Open, Ereman ToBaining Jnr and Central Bougainville MP, Simon Dumarinu.