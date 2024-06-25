Media Education Seminar a success

Six Catholic Institutions took part in the seminar, which followed a rigorous schedule, forcing participants to keep to the deadline of producing their own short files by Saturday afternoon.

The Seminar began on Friday afternoon with an opening prayer and remarks by Fr. Ambrose Pereira sdb, followed by party games where participants from different schools interacted and bonded.

The Night Session on Friday had the students and animators watching inspiring films for example, “Save Me” which dealt with illegal poaching and caring for the environment. The participants shared their insights about the films they watched.

Early Saturday morning, the participants participated in a Eucharistic celebration led by Fr. Ambrose. His homily was about the sacrament of marriage. He encouraged young people to regard marriage as a covenant and part of God’s commandments.

Young people spent time online and were immersed in technology. They communicated, interacted, and learnt the technical skills they’ll need to succeed in the future. The training was for them to become capable citizens of the digital era.

The participants of the MES 5 were able to create a simple storyboard as a foundation before shooting and filming. With the Media Education Seminar, the youths used media such as storyboards, shooting, and filming in a positive way to deliver a positive message that will impact the lives of other youths.

Leo Paraha, DBTS animator, led the session on Storyboarding and shooting their film. He also highlighted the importance of varying the shots, emphasizing specific emotions, ideas, and movement for each scene. He also stressed the application of camera angles and keeping the camera steady at all times when filming and shooting to produce quality results. At the end of the seminar, all six Catholic institutions were able to showcase the product of their hard work.

A participant from St Joseph’s International College intends to share the experience with his media club in school. The participant suggested that more schools join this important seminar.