Media Development policy forum underway

The government though the Department of Information Communication and Technology (DICT) has embarked on the draft policy with the aim to outline objectives and strategies for the use of media as tool for development, such as the promotion of democracy, good governance, humanrights and socio-economic development.

In his opening remarks this morning, Minister for Information Communication and Technology, Timothy Masiu stressed this point saying, “Let me state what I have said that this is not an attempt by the government to regulate, restrict, censor or control the media.”

His said this following extensive criticism by concerned stakeholders and individuals both in-country and within the region, that this is the government’s intension.

“My ministry has been tasked to review the list of laws under portfolio. We need to look back and appreciate how we have fared in the last 50 years,” the minister said.

“A key example is the Printers and Newspapers Act 1956. During this time, even the media has converged so much that the print media has crossed over in the broadcasting space and vice versa thanks largely to the internet. It is threatening the very existence of the Printers and Newspapers Act 1956.”

The focus areas in the draft policy v.2 are;

Governance & Institutional Arrangements National Media Content Professional Ethics & Standards Media Diversity & Inclusivity Media Development Access to Information and Media Freedom & Protection

In this presentation, ICT Secretary Steven Matainaho said the focus areas aim to promote the freedom of press, speech, and information while also ensuring accountability and responsibility in the media industry.

Over three weeks the DICT received extensive feedback. Some of the feedback was summarized in the presentation including; Expand and provide a comprehensive overview of the media landscape, Strengthening Government Media to support National Content and Development Agenda, and Protection of the media profession.

The consultation process in currently in Consult and Update of v.2 of the draft policy. It will go through two more consultation processes, then a public validation before it is brought forward for endorsement.