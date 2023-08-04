Media Development Policy final draft completed

After deliberation and endorsement, it will be brought before Parliament.

The policy carries the slogan “A New Era of Media Excellence” recognizing and elevating the media to its traditional role as the fourth estate within Papua New Guinea’s Westminster Democratic Sovereign State.

Timothy Masiu, Minister of Information and Communication Technology, said the national government recognizes the importance of the role of the media within the context of the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression and freedom of information.

Masui said two overseeing bodies will be established as a constitutional body to oversee the policy and report to the parliament.

“This includes, The National Media Commission will oversee media quality issues, while the Government Media Advisory Committee will focus on mobilizing the all-of Government media, rationalization review, and expanding access,” he said.

Masiu said the policy aim is to harness and enhance media information and news for development as well as assist and resource the media industry in professional development, self-regulation and expending access to the masses.

Secretary for the Department of ICT Steven Matainaho said the department has conducted the full consultation process nationwide.

He said the final draft of the policy is available on the ICT website and the public and members of the media can access this important policy.