Measuring key health areas vital

Indicators covering programs for non-communicable diseases, mental health, oral health, ophthalmology, surgery, blood banks and disabilities have now been measured for the first time.

The Minister for Health & HIV Dr Tom launched the National Department of Health Monitoring and Evaluation Toolkit in Port Moresby.

Dr Tom said the plan contains one integrated measurement framework that is representative of all sector and also align with the sustainable development goal.

He said the performance monitoring research branch of the Department of Health will coordinate the reporting of the indicators in various communication products.

“The toolkit provides definitions for the 200 indicators and will set targets for PHAs, CEOs, active guides, standard operating procedures and management of data in routing health information systems,” Dr Tom said.

“We are the first country to adopt the regional WHO Data Management system competency framework and we should be proud that we are showing other countries how to work towards sustainable capacity building of our health information workforce.”

The Minister urged all PHAs to review, disseminate and implement the toolkit.