Measures For International Travel

COVID-19 National Pandemic Response Controller, David Manning has also released new vaccination requirement for international travelers.

Under the new direction, which came into effect on Friday 28 January 2022, a person who has received an approval to enter PNG under Measure 2, paragraph 8, can enter at a designated point of entry as many times as required, within 60 days.

Paragraph 9 of Measure 2, International Travel Measures states that all travel approval must be used only once, is now being revoked and valid for 60 days. However, a person entering PNG on second or subsequent occasions while in possession of their original 60-day approval must satisfy all other entry requirements within Measure 2, International Travel Measures.

Further to this directive, Controller Manning also issued new directions on COVID-19 vaccinations for international travel. The directive which was effective on 26 January, states that no person over the age of 18 is permitted to board an aircraft bound for Papua New Guinea, unless they have been fully vaccinated, using one of the following vaccines:

Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Covaxin, Covovax and Novovax.

This directive continues during the period of the declaration of a pandemic or as amended in writing by the Controller. An individual or organisation who fails to adhere to this direction shall be deemed to have committed an offence under the National Pandemic Act 2020.

Papua New Guineans are exempted from the provisions of this directive.