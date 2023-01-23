McCormack impressed with Femili PNG Outpost

Australian Shadow Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Michael McCormack was impressed with the work done in the outpost and thanked the Outpost for making steady progress to end domestic violence.

The delegates learned about Femili PNG's work assisting survivors of sexual violence, intimate partner violence, child abuse and sorcery accusation-related violence in the province.

Femili PNG's Goroka Outpost is supported by Friends of Femili PNG and the Australian Government through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP).