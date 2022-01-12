Mayur Commits To Carbon Trading

Sinton Spence, Mayur Renewables Director said while Mayur goes about ‘nation building’ projects in PNG, the Government has been aware that internationally recognised and accepted carbon credits will feature in offsetting PNG’s manufacturing and building materials businesses emissions (so as to stay competitive domestically and internationally).

Mr Spence made these remarks when supporting outgoing Minister for Forestry, Walter Schnaubelt on the progress of carbon trading in the country.

“Mayur Renewables has a high level of incentive to ensure the responsible protection of forest areas from deforestation and ensure forest conservation and sustainable management of forests is achieved. So that carbon credits generated supports its manufacturing sister subsidiary while surplus credits from these pilot programs are generated to the same rigorous VERRA accredited standard.

“The process moving forward now is to work on the accreditation processes for these pilot project areas and have them fully accredited as generating verified carbon units to offset emissions and trade surplus carbon credits in the carbon market so there is a creation of revenue for landowners,” he said.

Mr Spence added: “Ensuring that the project is being provided the best advice, I am encouraged that Professor Chalapan Kaluwin has agreed to join the Mayur Renewables advisory board to facilitate and work with Forestry, Environment, Prime Minister Office, Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) and the Australian Government.

“This will harmonise the pilot project(s) and conversion of timber areas for logging to permits for purpose of forest estates and enabling verified carbon accreditation and trading to be achieved.”