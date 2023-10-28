Matupit mitigate climate change

The aim of the program, themed "Greening the Future," was to raise awareness about the importance of mangroves and promote their conservation.

The program received support from the district administration under the Kombiu Local Level Government, which facilitated an integrated climate change approach; incorporating the work of fisheries, agriculture, and climate change authorities.

Witnessing this small yet significant occasion were officers from the provincial fisheries division, provincial climate change unit, district officials, alongside the Matupit community.

The newly established nursery is situated in Matupit ward 1 and will distribute over 280 seedlings to other wards for planting along their respective beachfronts.

Speaking during the launching was the District Rural Development Officer, Murphy Selep who expressed gratitude to the district and Kombiu LLG management for their support in ensuring the successful completion of the project.

He also commended the community for their active engagement and collaboration in establishing the mangrove nursery.

Meantime, Provincial Climate Change Officer, Maryanne Wariga also conducted a brief awareness during the launching outlining the effects of climate change and emphasized the significance of planting mangroves. She highlighted their role as barriers against storms, prevention of soil erosion, enhancement of fishing grounds, and protection of the overall eco-system.

Also commending the project was Member for Ward 1Waninara Vuia who also expressed gratitude to the Rabaul District Economic sector for their contribution towards meaningful community projects. He encouraged community members to take ownership of the mangrove nursery initiative, stressing the importance of collective responsibility in environmental conservation.

The launching program of the mangrove nursery in Matupit Island communities showcased a commendable community-driven initiative to combat climate change.

The event successfully raised awareness about the benefits of mangroves in mitigating the impact of climate change and protecting the local ecosystem.