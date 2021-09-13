Matrix, Air Niugini Case Returns For Arbitration

The matter went before Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi. However, parties were told to return to court on Friday 17th of September for arbitration. Details to the latest hearing would not be revealed.

The matter stems from a number of issues that rose after Matrix was engaged by Air Niugini to construct its residential apartment building at the Air Niugini head office in Port Moresby.

According to the press statement released by Air Niugini on August 26, 2021, the airline filed an application at the National Court alleging that Matrix had failed to pay legal costs from a 2020 legal proceeding undertaken by Australian Arbitrator Richard Chesterman.

However, Matrix disputed this saying in the Arbitrator’s final decision, the order for Matrix to pay Air Niugini was terminated. Matrix also stated that the matter was entered into arbitration in Australia after Air Niugini allegedly breached some fundamental principles of the Deed of Agreement it had signed with Matrix, to settle issues.

Air Niugini had also stated in its press release of the advertisement taken out in the press by Matrix, inviting creditors of Air Niugini to attend a meeting on Friday August 27, 2021.

Air Niugini stated that the advertisement is damaging to its reputation and also infringes on the existing court action.

According to Matrix, it had advertised for this meeting over the retention of K1.7 million as per the construction contract, alleging that the airline did not pay and so Matrix was an unsatisfied creditor.

The matter is being heard in the National Court WS. No 180 of 2020. It returns to court for arbitration this Friday September 17.