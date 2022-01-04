Maternity Ward Gets Donation

Members of BSP iCare Program presented more than 200 gift bags to mothers. The donation was made possible with the support of Friends of POMGEN who coordinated all donations.

BSP iCare is a community-based program that engages BSP staff members to come together and support the surrounding community in whatever ways they can.

BSP Company Secretary, Mary Johnson, who was on site to handover the donation said: “I thank BSP iCare for all the efforts that they have put into organizing this kind donation. The Maternity Ward is an important part of the hospital, because it takes care of the new blessings that come into this world and we recognize and appreciate that.”

Naarai Banam from Friends of PomGen who received the gifts bags thanked BSP iCare for their efforts in coordinating the gifts for the mothers.

PMGH Director for Medical Services, Dr. Kone Sobi who was also present to receive the gift bags acknowledged the efforts of BSP iCare as well as Friends of POMGEN in coordinating the donation.