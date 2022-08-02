MAT prepares for 18th Youth Arts Programme

The MAT, a non-profit NGO, is dedicated to the development of the artistic community in Port Moresby. The programme is an exciting educational art activity designed specifically for the youth of Port Moresby.

This year's theme is "Creating Papua New Guinea's Future of Performing Arts and portray possible futures through dramatised plays".

The programme will run from 2nd August through to 2nd September and MAT is expecting over 500 students from 9 secondary schools.

The confirmed schools are De La Salle, Tokarara Secondary, Jubilee Catholic, Kilakila Secondary, Marianville, Kopkop College, Paradise College, Bethel Sunrise and Kundu International.

For years, MAT has been committed to the active involvement of youth in educational and awareness programmes that affect communities. This year's YAP is the 6th year the MAT has collaborated with the University of Goroka to deliver this programme.

MAT believes in using the art of dance, drama, visual arts, music, and more as tools for education and awareness.

YAP 2022 programme was made possible with the assistance and support from various organisations, BSP, Holiday Inn Port Moresby, Rotary Club of Port Moresby, Waterfront Foodworld, Brian Bell Group, Theodist Ltd and Digital Billboard.