Master’s Achievement Commended

During a ceremony held at the Indonesian Embassy in Port Moresby on July 27, 2023, Ambassador Supandi congratulated Mitleit and presented him with his well-deserved Master's certificate from Diponegoro University in Semarang, Indonesia.

She praised Mitleit's determination and resilience to pursue higher education amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, making it a truly commendable achievement.

Supandi acknowledged that gaining a Master's degree through online classes from Diponegoro University during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic was a remarkable feat.

Despite the global disruptions caused by the pandemic, Mr. Mitleit's commitment to academic excellence remained unwavering, setting an inspiring example for others.

The Indonesian Ambassador highlighted that such student exchange programs between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea were promoted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his visit to Papua New Guinea on July 5, 2023.

The objective of these programs is to strengthen bilateral ties and foster mutual development between the two countries.

Mitleit revealed that he had applied for the program in mid-2020 and was accepted just as the Covid-19 outbreak began. It disrupted travel plans and in-person studies. However, he embraced the new challenge and adapted to online learning platforms.

Mitleit's thesis, titled "Assessing PNG's Perceptions on Regional Integration in ASEAN: Prospect and Constraints," delved into the complex dynamics of regional integration and its implications for Papua New Guinea.

His research promises to contribute significantly to the understanding of regional relations in Southeast Asia.

The successful completion of Mitleit's Master's degree amid the pandemic symbolizes the resilience and determination of students and educators to overcome adversities in pursuit of knowledge and personal growth.

